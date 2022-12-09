Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, for sending 185 amnesty students out of the exam hall in his Baze University

According to the report, the alleged students were said to be owing the university some outstanding, and they were walking out of the exam hall by a lecturer in the institution

But the APC stalwart said the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party lacked compassion for the poor students who cannot pay

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has attacked the Peter Obi of the Labour Party's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed over recent activities in his Baze University.

On Thursday, December 8, it was reported that the management of the university denied 185 students the chance to write the ongoing exams of the institution.

The affected students were said to owe the institution some outstanding, which was why they were denied.

Reacting to the development on his Twitter page on Friday, December 8, the APC stalwart alleged that Baba-Ahmed did not have compassion for the students and this was someone that wants to be vice president.

FFK posited that Baba-Ahmed should have had compassion for the affected students because they were Amnesty Students posted to the university.

His post reads:

"A man who wants to be Vice President has just kicked 150 Amnesty children out of his Baze University because they cannot pay the fees. What type of heartless beast is Dati Ahmed? No compassion, no pity, no charity and no consideration for the poor. Is he a man or a vampire?"

Baba-Ahmed is the running mate of Peter Obi, one of the forerunners in the 2023 presidential election, contesting against Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC.

