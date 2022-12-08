Ramon Mustapha, a driver in Governor Seyi Makinde's convoy, has been reported dead after involving in a fatal accident

It was gathered that he died while on duty when the governor was returning to the state capital after a town hall meeting with PDP stakeholders

Mustapha has been laid to rest according to Islamic rites, while three other persons involved in the auto crash were severely injured

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Oyo, Ibadan - An emerging report has confirmed that the convoy of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has been involved in a fatal accident.

In a report by The Nation newspaper, it was gathered that the incident transpired on Tuesday, December 6 while the governor was on his way to Ibadan the state capital after concluding a town meeting in Saki with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The accident transpired when Governor Seyi Makinde was heading back to the state capital from a meeting with PDP stakeholders in Saki. Photo: Governor Seyi Makinde

Source: UGC

In a more tragic situation, one of the drivers of the convey, Ramon Mustapha was reported dead due to the impact of the accident where the vehicle tumbled severally.

Legit.ng gathered that three other persons were severely injured in the fatal auto-crash.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Eye witness recount incident as family of deceased buries victim

Recounting the scene of the accident, a source who chose to be unnamed said the driver smashed his head and could not survive the crash.

The deceased driver was on Wednesday, December 7 laid to rest at his residence in Amuloko according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde proved abortive.

Source: Legit.ng