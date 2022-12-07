APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed the level at which he was investigated when he was the governor of Lagos state

Tinubu added that he is getting arrows from opponents because he is the most qualified among his peers in the 2023 presidential race

The former governor of Lagos state added that those questioning the source of his wealth are only envious and enemies of wealth

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has disclosed that he was the most investigated governor in Nigeria and that nothing incriminating was found.

PM News reported that the APC flagbearer also described those spreading different speculations about his wealth as being envious while asking the interviewer if he had access to his account.

Tinubu, in an exclusive interview with the BBC, also boasted that he is the most qualified presidential candidate among others in the 2023 election.

The presidential hopeful expressed confidence that if the election were free and fair, he would emerge as winner, and that is why he had been getting many arrows from the opposition.

The APC flagbearer added that his priority would be security and economic recovery, accelerating Nigerians to get employment and bringing down inflation.

According to the former governor of Lagos state, there is a need to change the monetary policy and subsidy needed to be decided upon and then removed.

He posited that President Muhammadu Buhari had clipped the strength of terrorist activities, but they are yet to be completely eliminated.

