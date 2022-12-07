PDP supporters have been caught in viral video, lamenting how the leadership of the party failed in the promise made to them

The supporters are members of the party who attended the party's rally in Lagos but lamented that they were neglected by the party's leaders who mobilised them to the venue

Recall that the PDP held its presidential campaign rally in Lagos on Monday, where its presidential candidate was present

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been seen in a viral video complaining about the ill treatment they got at the party's presidential campaign rally in Lagos on Monday, December 5.

In the video, the political supporters were seen lamenting about being abandoned by those that mobilised them to the campaign ground at Tafawa Balewa Square in Onikan, Lagos.

They complained of hunger, thirsty as they were abandoned on getting to the campaign ground, alleging that the PDP leadership at Ifako-Ijaye area of the state did not fulfilled the promise made to them.

Recall that the PDP held its presidential campaign rally in Lagos where its presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, as well as his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, was present.

Other PDP leaders also present at the rally included the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, Udom Emmanuel, who is the governor of Akwa Ibom state and chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council.

Others are the director general of the PDP PCC and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, former senate president, Bukola Saraki, and other top members of the party.

However, the PDP leader in Lagos and former deputy national chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, was conspicuously absent at the rally.

