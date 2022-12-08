Some unknown gunmen on Thursday morning attacked the resident of Senator Lee Maeba, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

Maeba is the River state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, The Punch reported.

According to a source, the attackers came from a nearby street, shot at his entrance and made their way into the senator's compound.

According to the report, about 5 cars were destroyed while people in the compound, including the senator's relatives, ran for their dear lives.

At about 10:50am on Thursday, men of the Department of State Services (DSS), policemen and Maeba were seen driving into the residence.

It is yet to be ascertained who the sponsors of the attack are, as neither the police, PDP nor the state had made comments about the development.

Source: Legit.ng