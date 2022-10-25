FCT, Abuja - There is a growing disparity between the Oyo state government and the ministry of works and housing over the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has faulted the Oyo state government for causing the delay in the completion of the road.

Babatunde Raji Fashola is blaming the Oyo state government for the delay in the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Photo: Babatunde Raji Fashola, Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

The minister said the drainage channel constructed by the Oyo state government was the major reason for the delay in the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Fashola while speaking in Abuja at the presentation of his scorecard for the current administration said:

“The Oyo State Government is building a drainage channel across the road, so we are having difficulties because the contractor has slowed down and we have to slow down too.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng gathered that the Oyo state government in what seems like a counter-claim refuted the allegations leveled against them by the honourable minister.

Oyo state govt replies Fashola

A statement issued by the Oyo state government on Monday, October 24 accused the minister of not getting his facts right and also failing to consult them for accurate information.

The statement reads:

"It is imperative to set records straight as a government committed to ensuring that the good people of Oyo State enjoy the dividends of good governance.

“Firstly, we need to clarify that two major projects, the dualisation of the 8.2km Agodi Gate – Old Ife -Adegbayi Junction Road and a few projects under the World Bank-assisted Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project to interface with the 127.6 km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project at CH 115-117, CH 117 and CH 125. In real terms, this stretch is less than three kilometres.

“Secondly, we would have expected that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing would have reached out to us to find out how long we would need to complete the aforementioned projects being that Oyo State has been in communication with the ministry.

“Just about a year ago, we had requested permission from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (through the Director of Federal Highways) to dualise the underpass at CH 115 -117. We were advised to make sure that the diversion routes are completed before embarking on the diversion. We complied 100%.”

The Oyo state government has however assured that the 22km stretch of the Lagos -Ibadan Express Road from the tollgate in Ibadan-Ojoo is currently undergoing construction non-stop.

Source: Legit.ng