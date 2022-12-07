Anambra Association of Town Unions have appointed Chief Johnny Metchie as the Prime Minister of the state's communities

Chief Metchie who is the African Director, International Association for Peace Advocates, was appointed by 179 communities in the state

He said whatever he had done for the community and others were inspired by God and support from his people

Awka - The national president of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Titus Akpudo, has given more insights why the association appointed the President General of Umueri General Assembly, Amb. Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie as the Prime Minister (Onowu) of the state.

Chief Metchie who is the African Director, International Association for Peace Advocates, was on Saturday, December 3 officially inaugurated as ASATU Prime Minister following his appointment by 179 PGs representing all the communities in the state.

Anambra state deputy governor, Gilbert Ibezim and the Chief Metchie at the event in Awka. Photo credit: ASATU

Source: Facebook

The occasion took place at the ASATU secretariat, Government House, Awka with the state Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo represented by his Deputy.

In an interview with journalists on Wednesday, December 7, Akpudo who is also the national vice president, Southeast Association of Town Unions, stated that the process of selecting a Prime Minister was painstaking as the Association took many things into consideration.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He described Chief Metchie as an outstanding personality who have used his office, wide contacts and personal resources to change the story of Umueri within the short period of his leadership, in addition to waging peace among Umueri and its neighbours, especially Aguleri.

His words:

“We appointed Chief Metchie as ASATU Prime Minister because he deserved it. He has demonstrated exemplary leadership and unprecedented development to Umueri, the kind we have not seen before in the community.

“He has also assisted ASATU in many ways. And this just for the few months he has been in office.

“Apart from his philanthropist gestures and ingenuity, Chief Metchie has proved himself to be a motivator.

“For example, we were waiting for government on community policing but Metchie moved on to install CCTV to cover the entire Umueri community which has made the area very secure and almost crime-free.

We considered that alone as an outstanding achievement, in view of the precarious security situation in the country.

“He assisted his people in upgrading health facilities and attracted so much attention that the state government has just approved the renovation of Umueri General Hospital, among two others.”

While speaking at his inauguration ceremony, Chief Metchie thanked ASATU leadership for finding him worthy of the position of Prime Minister, adding that recognition comes with the twin sense of humility and motivation.

He said:

“I am humbled by the award because, barely seven months in office as the President General of Umueri General Assembly, it is a rare privilege that the entire members of this Association, made up of great leaders, could consider me for the honour, the first person to be so recognized.

“The award is a motivation to me because, I see it as a challenge to do more, to further expand the frontiers of our humble efforts towards tackling the basic issues affecting our people.

“I see the award as a motivation to work closer with the state government, ably led by the Governor, His Excellency, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for our people, this time, not only Umueri, but the entire 179 communities that make up Anambra state.”

According to him, whatever he had done for the community and others were inspired by God and support from his people.

Herdsmen not responsible for killing in my community - Anambra district leader

Recall that Ambassador Metchie recently condemned a video being circulated on social media with allegations that Fulani herdsmen killed a man in his domain.

In a statement sent to journalists, Chief Metchie warned those spreading the false information to desist from such unwholesome acts that he said had the potency to provoke hatred between Umueri and Fulani community.

Metchie, a United Nations Peace Ambassador and Africa’s director, International Association of World Peace Advocates, also warned that perpetrators of fake news to desist from such unpatriotic acts.

Soludo, Metchie commended as abandoned Umueri General Hospital booms

Meanwhile, Governor Soludo and Ambassador Metchie have been commended for the ongoing transformation of a hospital in Umueri community since they came into office this year.

The hospital was said to have been abandoned by the government for many years until the administration of Peter Obi rehabilitated it about ten years ago.

A sociocultural organisation, Umueri Diaspora Professionals gave the commendation while reacting to the deployment of a Chief Medical Director, Dr. Chinyere Johnpeter Obi as well as approval of a Dental Clinic for the hospital by Governor Soludo.

Source: Legit.ng