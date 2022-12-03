The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Edozie Njoku, has congratulated former president, Goodluck Jonathan, on his appointment as the ambassador of Africa’s Agricultural Technology.

Jonathan's appointment as Africa's Ambassador was confirmed by the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) on Friday, December 2.

Njoku said Jonathan's new appointment sets the former president apart as the torchbearer of the future development in Africa. Photo; Premium Times, Edozie Njoku

Source: UGC

Reacting to the news of the former president's appointment, Njoku said he is deeply excited about the potential such opportunities will bring to Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Also stating that Jonathan's appointment by AATF, a renowned foundation Njoku said this act sets the former president apart as the torchbearer of the future development in Africa.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Congratulations on your appointment as Africa’s Agricultural Technology Ambassador by the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF). I am deeply excited by your new role, because of its potential.

"Your appointment portrays AATF as a renowned foundation with foresight.

"This new feather added to your many feathers sets you apart as the torchbearer of the future development in Africa."

A call for partnership

Further calling for a possible partnership between the former president and his party, APGA, Njoku said Jonathan's new role will fresh path for food security in Africa.

He said:

"As you assume this new demanding role which will create a new path in Africa’s food security, I wish to bring to your notice that our Party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has a profound Agricultural master plan that can bring about a great partnership."

APGA crisis: Njoku regains freedom, urges Soludo, INEC to recognize him as party's national chairman

The factional chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Edozie Njoku on Wednesday, November 30, regained his freedom from the Suleja correctional facility over alleged forgery of a Supreme Court judgment.

Njoku was granted bail on self-recognition by the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in the Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Also granted bail was Chukwuemeka Nwoga, Njoku's co-defendant on the matter.

Soludo Vs Obi: New twist as statesman reveals latest about Anambra governor, LP presidential candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo's chief press secretary, Christian Aburime, dismissed an alleged rift between the governor and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Soludo has criticised Peter Obi for his investment in Anambra state when he was the governor, adding that the investment is nothing to talk about.

The governor has been criticised for his comment but Aburime said people are only making insinuations that there is no rift between Soludo and Obi.

Source: Legit.ng