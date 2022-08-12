A district leader has condemned a video being circulated on social media with allegations that Fulani herdsmen killed a man in his domain

The President General of Umueri community in Anambra state, Ambassador Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, said the video is fake news

The community leader also warned that anyone spreading fake news will be dealt with in the area

Anambra - The President General (PG) of Umueri community in Anambra state, Ambassador Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, has condemned a video being circulated on social media with allegations that Fulani herdsmen killed a man in his domain.

In a statement sent to journalists in Thursday night, August 11, Chief Metchie warned those spreading the false information to desist from such unwholesome acts that he said had the potency to provoke hatred between Umueri and Fulani community.

The PG of Umueri, Amb. Chief Johnny Metchie warned that the fake news can trigger crisis in the area. Photo credit: Umueri Union

Source: Facebook

Metchie, a United Nations Peace Ambassador and Africa’s director, International Association of World Peace Advocates, also warned that perpetrators of fake news to desist from such unpatriotic acts.

Chief Metchie said that the focus of his administration as the PG of Umueri has been how to maintain peaceful relationship between his community and its neighbours, including people of other tribes and religions.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“I just got information of a false and damaging video making the rounds on social media, alleging that Fulani herdsmen were responsible for the killing of a man in my community.

“The false information was shared by by one person named Delight and that prompted this message.

“Please, disregard every information from that fellow claiming that the man was killed by Fulani men because, our preliminary investigation and that of the police, which led to a confession by one of the killers apprehended by Umueri vigilante men has revealed that the man was not killed by the Fulani herdsmen.

“Anyone who was part of the chase, arrest and interrogation of the arrested criminal would have gotten the true story behind the gruesome murder on Umueri land.”

Chief Metchie warned that anyone who continues to spread false information within his domain will be held responsible and handed over to the police, if the fake news leads to any crisis between Igbos and the Fulanis.

Nigeria Police Force nab two bandits in Imo state

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Imo, the police command have apprehended two gunmen at Avu in Owerri West council of the state.

The two suspects, Yahaya Samaila, 23, and Saminu Abubakar, 24, both of Kware local government area of Sokoto state, were said to be among those terrorising the residents within Ama-Hausa extension area at Avu.

Police spokesman Michael Abattam said that the suspects were apprehended in the aftermath of the mandate of the commissioner of police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, to the command’s tactical teams to raid all criminal enclaves.

Insecurity: CODE to launch monthly security dossiers in Nigeria

In a related development, a Civil Society Organisation, Connected Development (CODE) is launching a monthly security dossiers that will serve as security advisories for policymakers and security agencies in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of CODE, Mallam Hamzat Lawal revealed this during an interactive session with media executives on Friday, August 6.

According to Lawal, the monthly security dossiers will be regular and timely over time.

Source: Legit.ng