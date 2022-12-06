The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has distanced itself from the planned sit-at-home order in the southeast scheduled to take place between December 9 through December 14

In a statement by the group's secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB urged the southeast residents to ignore the 5-day sit-at-home order while noting it was not their call

Earlier, Nnamdi Kanu’s self-acclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa ordered a 5-day sit-at-home exercise that would serve as a protest in Igbo land against the forthcoming general elections next year.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has told the residents of South-East that it did not order any five-day sit-at-home order in the region.

The group, therefore, asked the people to ignore the order, describing it as a “senseless” order from those against the Biafra agenda, The Punch reported.

Pro-Biafra supports demonstrate on May 30, 2017 in Abidjan, during commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the Nigerian civil war. Photo credit: SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

IPOB gives a fresh directive

This is following a video currently circulating online ordering the people of the South-East to observe a sit-at-home on December 9 -14, 2022.

But in a statement by IPOB’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said it never issued any sit-at-home order on the days mentioned above, Vanguard added.

The statement read in part,

“We wish to state unequivocally to the people of Biafra, friends of Biafra, and lovers of Biafra freedom that IPOB leadership did not issue any sit-at-home order on 9th,10th, 11th, 12th, 13th or 14th of December 2022.

“IPOB never issued any sit-at-home order on these days mentioned above because we are not miscreants, senseless, or jobless people.

“Our people should go to their businesses without fear. IPOB has put the agendists and their foot soldiers in Biafra land on check. Biafra restoration is moving well and we must exit this cage called Nigeria by the grace of Elohim.”

Source: Legit.ng