Bola Tinubu, the bannerman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has been greeted with criticism over his London trip

Atiku’s presidential campaign spokesperson, David Bwala, described Tinubu snubbing Arise TV debate as an act of ‘abdicated responsibility

He stated that the APC presidential candidate had no regard for the Nigerian media and the electorates

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

FCT, Abuja - The presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to suffer backlash following his trip to London and boycotting the Arise TV presidential town hall meeting.

Critiquing Tinubu’s action, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala said Tinubu’s choice to speak to diasporans in London over the people of Nigeria was an act of ‘abdicated responsibility,’ Channels TV reported.

Bola Tinubu addresses a large congregant of stakeholders at Chatham House in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Twitter

Bwala made this known on Tuesday, December 6 during an interview on Channels TV’s popular breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

He said:

“About education, if they are asking you questions about individuals that are older than you after you have made the intervention, you can say, ‘I want ABC to add further.’

“What he is doing is that he is saying, ‘Nigerians, I want you to vote 5, 10 or 12 of us. And a man who does not have regard and respect for the freedom of the press – look at the constitution, the freedom of the press is as important as fundamental human rights.

“He has abdicated the responsibility of appearing before the Nigerian press, but he went to what he called the rest of the world to appear before them.”

APC chieftain, Alake defends Tinubu

Recall that Tinubu on Monday, December 5 spoke before a congregation of various stakeholders to reel out his action plans in his quest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as the next president of Nigeria.

Coming to Tinubu’s defence, a chieftain of the APC, Dele Alake said:

“No human being is immune to gaffes. That does not translate to one’s capacity to rule,” a member of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake, said hours after the London event.

“Just a few days ago, Datti Ahmed, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Labour Party committed a great gaffe.

“Atiku committed a gaffe in Kaduna when he said they should vote for him because he is a northerner…If it was Tinubu that made that, all heavens would have come down.

“In fact, Obi is noted for false statistics, anybody knows that…So, there is really nothing to clear about that. Asiwaju is a human being like every other person.”

Source: Legit.ng