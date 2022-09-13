President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, September 13, arrived in Imo for the inauguration of major signature projects embarked upon and completed by the Governor Hope Uzodinma-led administration.

The Nation reports that President Buhari’s aircraft landed at the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport before 12 noon.

A publication by Vanguard has it that among the projects to be commissioned are the first phase of the 56km Orlu-Okigwe road and the Orlu-Owerri road.

After this, Buhari is expected to inaugurate the House of Assembly complex.

A video of Buhari commissioning the projects was shared on Twitter by a subscriber, Ada Anambra.

The president's visit came days after the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) warned that the sit-at-home order must be observed by residents of the state.

IPOB had also threatened Buhari not to visit the state until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Source: Legit.ng