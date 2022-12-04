The senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in Niger state narrowly escaped an assassination attempt

Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa had reportedly left his residence in Minna, Niger state, for Abuja when the gunmen attacked

Unfortunately for the assassins, who disguised as security agents on a search mission, they were apprehended

Some gunmen reportedly made an attempt on the life of the senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in Niger state, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa, but they did not succeed.

The Sun reported that the assassins who attacked Saturday night, December 3, trailed Musa from Abuja to his residence along the popular old Alheri Clinic road, Tunga area in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Femi Fani-Kayode shared a video showing the faces of the culprits. Photo credit: @realFFK

Unknown to the assailants, the senator, who is seeking his second term into the red chamber in 2023, had returned to Abuja in the afternoon before they invaded the house in the night.

How gunmen gained access to Senator Musa's residence

The suspected assailants were reported to have secured the services of two people, fully armed and in military uniform, who accompanied them to the senator's residence at about 8pm.

A source close to the senator's house said the suspects dispossessed the policemen at the gate of their mobile phones, attempting to enter the house but were unlucky.

Information about the attack got to a close ally of the senator, who is the Special Adviser to Governor Sani Bello on political matters, Alhaji Nma Kolo. He sprung into action, and the suspects were rounded up.

When contacted, the state commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the incident. He added that some arrests had been made while appealing to the public to remain calm.

Fani-Kayode alleges plot to kill Senator Sani Musa

A former minister of aviation and chieftain of the APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, also confirmed the attack via a Twitter post.

According to the APC chieftain, some of the perpetrators have been apprehended by security agencies. He added that those behind the dastardly attempt to kill the senator and his family will be exposed and brought to justice.

This is not the first time the senator has been targeted. About two years ago, some armed men invaded his residence in a similar manner but met his absence.

Labour Party women leader assassinated in Kaduna

Gunmen on Monday, November 28, killed one of the Labour Party's prominent and influential chieftains, Victoria Chintex.

Until her brutal assassination, Chintex was a Labour Party women leader in Kaura local government area, Kaduna state.

Peter Obi expresses shock over killing of Labour Party's women leader

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, expressed shock over the killing of Chintex, describing it as mindless.

He also described her death as a huge loss to her immediate and extended family as well as members of the Labour Party.

In addition, Obi called for prioritising the war against insecurity which he described as his first task once he becomes president in 2023.

