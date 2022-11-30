Peter Obi has condemned the killing of the Labour Party's women leader in Kaduna state by some unknown gunmen

The Labour Party's flag bearer said the killing of Victoria Chintex and other Nigerians is the major reason security of the country must be taken seriously

According to Obi, he will ensure that he prioritises tackling the insecurity ravbaging Nigeria once he is elected president in 2023

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, has expressed shock over the killing of the party's women leader in Kaduna state, Victoria Chintex.

In a series of tweets made on Tuesday, November 29, Obi described Chintex's murder by some yet-to-identified gunmen as mindless.

The killing of Victoria Chintex has been described as mindless by Peter Obi. Photo: Peter Obi, Kenneth Okonkwo

He also described her death as a huge loss to her immediate and extended family as well as members of the Labour Party.

His words:

"I am shocked by the mindless killing of Mrs. Victoria Chintex, the Labour Party’s women leader in Kaura, Kaduna State, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen. Her death is a huge loss to her immediate and extended family, and to our Labour Party. She lives on in our hearts."

Need to up the game in tackling insecurity in Nigeria

In addition, Obi called for prioritising the war against insecurity which he described as his first task once he becomes president in 2023.

He said:

"Her killing, and the loss of many innocent lives across the nation to gunmen and terrorists, are the reason why I must prioritize the war against insecurity as my first task in the office.

"We must not allow the waste of human lives in Nigeria under any guise."

