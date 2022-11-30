Gunmen on Monday, November 28, killed one of the Labour Party's prominent and influential chieftains, Victoria Chintex

Chintex, until her murder, was the party's women leader in Kaura local government area, Kaduna state

A recent video has shown how Chintex has been mobilising southern Kaduna women to support Obi in 2023

A recent video showing how Mrs Chintex has been mobilising women to support Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi in southern Kaduna has surfaced.

Until her brutal assassination, Chintex was a Labour Party women leader in Kaura local government area, Kaduna state.

Peter Obi had described the brutal assassination of Chintex as mindless. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

She was killed by gunmen on Monday, November 28, while her husband sustained injuries according to media reports.

In the video, Chintex led the women in singing a pro-Labour Party song with the lyrics 'Peter Obi will save us.'

She sang:

“Peter Obi is coming to save us. Tell Nigeria, He is really coming to save us. If we wisely cast our votes, I am telling you, Peter Obi is coming to save us.”

Nigerians condemn mindless killing of Chintex in Kaduna

On social media, Nigerians have been speaking on the gruesome murder of Chintex in the northwest state.

Senator Shehu Sani wrote:

“The assassination of Kaduna Labour Party women leader Victoria Chintex stands unreservedly condemned. I call on the security agencies to meticulously investigate this cruel, brutal and targeted murder. My condolences to her family, friends and political associates.”

Rinu Oduala wrote:

“In 2019, it was Salome Abuh, PDP women leader, burnt alive in Kogi state. Today, it is Victoria Chintex, Labour Party women Leader who has been shot dead in Kaduna state.

“Yet, we complain about the representation of women in Nigerian politics. Where are the safe spaces?!”

Kenneth Okonkwo, a spokesman for Labour Party wrote:

“The Labour Party Women Leader in Kaura, Kaduna state, Victoria Chintex, was on Monday, 28th November, shot dead by suspected assassins. The APC governor of Kaduna state, El-Rufai, should be held responsible for her death as the CSO, if the killers are not apprehended immediately.”

Peter Obi expresses shock over killing of Labour Party's women leader

Meanwhile, Obi has expressed shock over the killing of Chintex, describing it as mindless.

He also described her death as a huge loss to her immediate and extended family as well as members of the Labour Party.

In addition, Obi called for prioritising the war against insecurity which he described as his first task once he becomes president in 2023.

Enemies fueling insecurity in Igboland to undermine Peter Obi, Ohanaeze says

On its part, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has decried the renewed killings in several parts of the southeast zone, saying it was a grand design by enemies of the region to stoke insecurity in order to undermine the aspiration of Obi.

Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, made the allegation on Tuesday, November 29 at the inauguration of the new executive members of the Abia state chapter of the group.

He said Ohanaeze was convinced that the killings that took place at Eha-Amufu in Enugu state, last week, and the rising insecurity in Imo and Anambra states, were deliberately targeted to undermine the zone.

Source: Legit.ng