Governor Nyesom Wike has once again spoken his mind over allegations that governors were responsible for poverty in Nigeria

Clement Agba, the minister of state for budget and national planning, had alleged that governors do not get their priorities right regarding developmental projects

In response to his allegations, Governor Wike said Mr Agba was only acting on his understanding

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has called out Clement Agba, the minister of state for budget and national planning for his comment about the state governors neglecting rural development to erect needless infrastructure.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, it was gathered that the minister accused state governors of increasing the poverty level in the country due to their actions in neglecting development at the rural and grassroots level.

Governor Wike has commissioned quite a number of projects in Rivers state alone making Rivers state a regular place of visit for top politicians. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

Source: UGC

Reacting to the claims of the minister, Governor Wike on Thursday, December 1 at the commissioning of the 13.86km Rumuodogo 1 and 2 Road said the minister lacks an understanding of how state governors operate.

Governor Wike said:

“He said governors are the problem, they don’t do rural roads, and I ask him where and where have you been. You just sit there (Abuja), you’ve not been anywhere, go and check whether rural roads are being done or not.”

The governor, however, reiterated that development projects under his reign cut across all levels of the state including the suburbs of Rivers state.

Wike's advice to minister

He, however, urged the minister to take a tour around Rivers state and other states to feed his eyes on the level of work ongoing before reaching a conclusion on his perspectives about state governors.

In another development, Governor Wike responded to criticism from south-south governors over his comment on the release of 13% derivation arrears from 1999 to date by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He urged the governors to make their grievances against him known in person rather than hiding in the shadows.

He said:

“Some people have been sending their people to insult me. I laugh. I hear some people, they call them Akwa Ibom professionals; they were insulting me. Tell the man who sent you to come out. You are just small kids. I am waiting for the big masquerade."

Wike also challenged some South-South state governors criticising him because he thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing the 13% derivation arrears from 1999 to date to come out to confront him.

Source: Legit.ng