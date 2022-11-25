Members of the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party seem to be holding the opposition party by the jugular.

In a move to quell the growing rift between the G5 governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, other governors of the party will be meeting with the team.

All governors under the PDP will be meeting with their colleagues who are members of the G5 team. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

Premium Times reports that some governors from the south-south region of Nigeria elected under the platform of the PDP will be meeting with their G5 colleagues to resolve the crisis arising from the party's presidential primary.

The decision by the governors to have a meeting with their G5 colleagues followed after they met in Yenogoa, Bayelsa state's capital city on Wednesday, November 23.

It was gathered that at a meeting which took place in Bayelsa state, the governors agreed to approach their colleagues to resolve the persisting crisis between Wike and Atiku Abubakar, the party's 2023 flag bearer.

While Wike was said to be conspicuously absent from the meeting, all the other governors present empathise with the people of Bayelsa State on the recent flood that ravaged the state.

The PDP governors also reaffirmed their support for the PDP presidential candidate and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, who doubles as the governor of Delta state.

