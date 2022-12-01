Some staff of organisations like the Central Bank of Nigeria as said to be earning more salaries than President Muhammadu Buhari

This disclosure was made by the chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Muhammed Shehu

According to Shehu, the Nigerian Ports Authority is one of the agencies that generate high revenue up to N172 billion in the first half of 2022

President Muhammdu Buhari earns a lower salary than most civil servants working in various government establishments, the chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Muhammed Shehu, has said.

Shehu while speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily affirmed that some civil servants are on better remuneration than the president.

Staff of CBN and NPA are said to be earning more salaries than President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

The RMAFC chairman noted that staff of government agencies like the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), amongst others, earn salaries and benefits larger than to the president takes home annually.

Revenue generation in some government agencies

For instance, the agency's chairman said the NPA is one of the agencies with high revenues in 2022 because it has generated over N172 billion in the first half of 2022.

His words:

“The salary of Mr President is not up to N1,300,000 a month…the allowances of the President are factored into that salary. In 2008, that was considered a lot of money but now, there are people in the private sector and public sector that earn twice, three times, four times.

“No public servant should earn salaries bigger than Mr President but we do have public servants that earn bigger than Mr President: NCC, NIMASA, NPA, Central Bank.”

While proposing the regularization of the salary schemes for the civil service, Shehu further noted that Nigeria as a country has about 17 different salary categories across several agencies.

