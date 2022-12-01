President Buhari has accused state governors of corruptly diverting the funds meant for Local Government Administration

The Nigerian leader said some governors would collect money on behalf of council areas only to remit half to the council chairmen

President Buhari said this at an event hosted for members of the Senior Executive Course 44 (2022) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS)

Presidential Villa, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has berated state governors over, accusing them of unfair treatment of the administration at the local government level.

The Nation reported that the president spoke at an event hosted for members of the Senior Executive Course 44 (2022) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari said some governors only remit half of the funds that should go to the local government administrators. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Citing a personal experience involving an unnamed Governor, the president portrayed the sort of corrupt practices perpetrated by some Governors in dispensing resources meant for local councils’ administrations.

How governors collect funds on behalf of LGAs and refuse to remit appropriately - Buhari

President Buhari said it beats anyone’s imagination how some governors would collect money on behalf of council areas in their states only to remit half to the council chairmen, who would further deplete the remittance in further pilfering of public resources.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He related the situation to a lack of integrity among many of those holding such offices.

Such actions, he said, are despicable and speak of the height of corruption in the country.

Buhari issues new advisory, speaks on inflow of weapons into Africa, Nigeria from Russia-Ukraine war

In another report, President Buhari has warned that weapons from the raging war between Russia and Ukraine are now finding their way into the Lake Chad Basin region.

The president, while speaking at the 16th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), held at the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa, said all hands must be on deck to fight the proliferation of these weapons into the region.

He noted that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons called for a reawakening of the border security of the countries within the Lake Chad region - the border area for Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and the Niger Republic.

Source: Legit.ng