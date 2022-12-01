The pragmatic former governor of Edo state and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole has slammed the opposition

He stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is Nigeria's primary cause of fuel scarcity

Osho, as he is fondly called, said the 16-year reign of the PDP caused serious damages to Nigeria's refineries

He made this known recently during an interview on Channels TV, stating that the failure of the PDP to revamp the refineries of Nigeria in its 16 years in power was the major reason for fuel scarcity.

Oshiomhole who is the deputy director-general of the Tinubu campaign council said:

“We must ask the question: who destroyed the refineries? What was the condition of the refineries by 1999? From 1999 to 2015, PDP was in power for 16 years. During these 16 years, if they bring out the figure, what they claimed to have spent maintaining these refineries, you will faint.

“And a PDP president decided to privatise the refineries, that was (Olusegun) Obasanjo, towards the tail end of his tenure, another PDP president came and revised the privatisation, promised six months that fuel will be available."

As reported by Daily Trust, he further alleged that the maintenance culture of the refineries and their current state can be traced back to the 16-year reign of the PDP in power.

Oshiomhole, however, lauded the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari stating his reign in office has provided the country with the Dangote Refinery in Lagos, the Petroleum Industry Act that attracted the “right investment” to the sector.

