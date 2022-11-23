Nigerians with expired international passports willing to come back home can still do it

Obtaining a Nigerian international passport is one of the most difficult processes and it takes months

The immigration service expects Nigerians preparing to come back home for the holidays from abroad to do so freely

Nigerians with expired Nigerian passports can still return to the country during the holidays.

This is according to Tony Akuneme, public relations officer at Nigerian Immigration Service the Vanguard reports.

Akuneme argument is that Nigerians do not require a visa to enter the country.

He also emphasized that Nigerians with dual citizenship are welcome to visit Nigeria, but only with their Nigeria passport, even if it is expired.

However, Nigerians coming back home he stressed must show their expired Nigeria passport to confirm their citizenship.

His words:

"According to the new policy, Nigerians with dual citizenship are permitted to visit Nigeria with their Nigeria passport, even if it is expired, they will be allow in at the airport.

"However, you must demonstrate that you are a Nigerian, which is why we say they can come with an expired passport." Dual citizenship necessitates the use of two passports.

"Previously, if your passport expired, you were not allowed to enter the country; now, they can travel in with their expired Nigeria passport."

He added that the point of letting them in is to enable them to renew their Nigeria passport before going back.

