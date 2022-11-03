The Canadian Government has announced plans to receive an additional 1.45 million migrants in the next three years

The country stated that it seeks to increase its workforce in manufacturing, healthcare, and technology

The Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship said the country welcomed 405,000 last year

The Canadian Government has announced that it plans to receive 1.45 million migrants, including Nigerians, into the country by 2025.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship for that country, Sean Fraser, stated on Tuesday that the plan would help Canada get the required workforce in areas of healthcare, manufacturing, and technology, consolidating on on the 405,000 immigrants it welcomed in the past year, the highest in its history.

Country seeks immigrants in Manufacturing, Healthcare, Tech

According to Fraser, the strategy is Canada’s 2023-2025 Immigration Levels Plan.

He said:

“Last year, Canada welcomed over 405,000 newcomers – the most we’ve ever welcomed in a single year. The Government is continuing that ambition by setting targets in the new levels plan of 465,000 permanent residents in 2023, 485,000 in 2024, and 500,000 in 2025.

“The plan also brings an increased focus on attracting newcomers to different regions of the country, including small towns and rural communities.

“This year’s immigration levels plan will help businesses find the workers they need, set Canada on a path that will contribute to our long-term success, and allow us to make good on key commitments to vulnerable people fleeing violence, war and persecution.”

Washington Post reporting said that the Executive Director of Canada’s Building Trades Union, Sean Strickland said that the union is pleased with the announcement to shore up immigration levels in the country.

Union members happy over plans

Strickland said the country has depended on immigration to grow its workforce, fill the union halls and build Canada’s infrastructure.

Strickland said:

“Increased economic immigration is an important step to addressing labour availability across the country and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Minister Fraser and the Federal Government to find the solutions we need going forward.”

