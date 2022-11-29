The Nigerian government has expressed worry over its citizens seeking greener pastures in a foreign land

To ensure the safety of its people, Buhari's government issued a travel advisory to Nigerians travelling to the United States, Europe and other countries

The federal government urged Nigerians travelling to keep their personal items, documents such as passports and even money safe from robbers in highbrow cities in the countries

The Nigerian government on Monday, November 28, issued a travel advisory to its citizens travelling to the United States and Europe.

The minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a news conference in Abuja, said that the advisory was prompted by an attack on Nigerians in London and the stealing of their belongings, including passports, Vanguard reported.

Japa: Buhari’s Govt Issues Travel Advisory to Nigerians Traveling to US, Europe Over Strange Happening. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

FG issues travel advisory

Mohammed said,

“It has come to the attention of the government that Nigerian travelers to the United States and some countries in Europe are having their belongings, especially, money and international passports, stolen at an increasingly high rate.

“The most recent victims of this are travelers to the UK, most of whom were dispossessed of their belongings at high brow shops, particularly in the high street of Oxford.

“We have therefore decided to advise Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States to take extra precaution to avoid being dispossessed of their belongings.

“This is not your typical travel advisory. Issuing such is the prerogative of our embassies/high commissions as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is merely a piece of advice to Nigerians who may be visiting the affected parts of the world.”

