Angela Onuh has narrated why she was put in the family way by her husband's step brother in Nasarawa

According to her, her husband was just recruited by the police was not satisfying her on bed whenever they are together

Meanwhile, she said that it was the devil that actually tempted her into allowing her husband’s brother to sleep with her

Angela Onuh, a graduate of the College of Agriculture Lafia, has revealed why she allowed her husband's step brother to impregnate her while her newly recruited husband was away at police training.

The Nation Newspaper reports that when contacted she lamenting that she had deeply offended her husband (Japhet) and prayed that he would find a place in his heart to forgive her.

She admitted that all his husband had said was true but added that it was the devil that actually tempted her into allowing her husband’s brother to sleep with her.

She said:

“So much so that I could not let him go, and the result is what I am facing now. I am passing through the most turbulent time of my life. I never intended to cheat on him when we finally agreed to marry, having abstained from it throughout the period we were dating. I never contemplated it, but the temptation of it pushed me into it. I consider it the devil’s work.”

“When I eventually got married to my husband and we started having it, I discovered that he could not satisfy me in bed. He was 'releasing' too quickly and seemed not to be interested in it, at least with me.

“We didn’t make love before we got married. It was actually what we agreed on. But after we came together, he was still avoiding getting it.

“I always had to make the first move or dress to tempt him. The few times we had fun, it would be over too quickly and I ended up not satisfied

“Th truth is that I wanted a man who could satisfy me. Unfortunately, Japhet was not the type. And when I gave his brother Samuel an opportunity, he proved himself and blindly, we moved on in error. I am a human being. I have blood flowing in my veins.

“My husband did not offend me but I deeply offended him by my actions. My marriage was reasonably good and I like my husband, but there has never been any great passion between us.

“Meeting Samuel in the absence of my husband who was in police training camp was an opportunity to have a romantic connection with great love making. Me I like it but my husband didn’t like it often. And from day one, I knew that if my husband got to know, he would be devastated.

“I actually didn’t know how it would end, in tears probably, and this is the result. But Samuel was really not afraid when the bubbling was going on. I was really confused and worried about what was going on within us, yet Samuel carried on as if there was nothing between us when we were with neighbours in the compound. Yet he showed a lot of passion in the bedroom and we became attached to each other.”

Going further, she narrated how it all started.

“It started like a joke during a gist with Samuel and some of my friends and course mates. A discussion came up about sexual performance and our conversation attracted me to Samuel.

“One thing led to another and I found myself having amazing love making with him. He was actually in his late 30s and cool. He was actually very athletic, far more than my husband.

“I love my husband, but not getting satisfaction pushed me up the wall. I know that what was going on between me and Samuel was wrong. I feel bad because Samuel is a better lover than my husband. As a result, I wanted it with him always.

“What kept me going with Samuel was his power to act. My husband is a gentleman and very decent, but his brother was so crazy on bed to my satisfaction.

“I have decided to reveal everything to you because he also revealed everything to you. I know I have wronged him and he does not need me again as his wife, more so that his manhood is damaged. I’m afraid of visiting him at the hospital because he might kill me. But I pray for his quickly recovery. I also pray for the repose of the soul of Samuel, the biological father of my son.

“I will struggle to train him if God keeps him alive. It is not his fault. I made a mistake but I followed the words of my mother not to abort any pregnancy no matter the situation.

“It was actually a mistake that I allowed Samuel. But what if it is the only child I had in my womb? I will explain the genesis of everything to him, and I will want him to become a lawyer or a medical doctor.”

Source: Legit.ng