A young lady has revealed how her life changed after having an intension session with the love of her life

The heartbroken lady said she had kept herself for a long time, only to get infected after her first attempt

Social media users have penned down consolation messages to the lady with many bashing her lover

A young lady identified as @yeaahthatstaay on Instagram has cried out online after getting infected by her lover.

She revealed in a heartbreaking post that she had kept her body away from men since she was young, but decided to break it at 18.

18-year-old girl gets infected Photo Credit: @yeaahthatstaay

Source: Instagram

Sadly, she had no idea that her lover was infected until they made love and she ended up as a carrier of HIV.

She also shared her conversation with the young man after finding out about the infection.

The sad lady penned down a post on Instagram advising netizens to be careful of whom they trust and having intense sessions without protection.

She narrated:

"Make lil jokes about it for the people who don’t like me I wouldn’t wish this on nobody.

"Sep 9th I ended up losing my v!rginity mind you I’m 18 I waited SOOOOOOOOO longgggg I start having problems I had a uti. Mind you I have never had a uti before NEVER at my big age.

"A couple daysss ago my life has change completely I trusted somebody with the most important part of my body and he say cheated I don’t know how long he could have had it but and caused my life to change forever.

"I’ve been in the hospital for 3 days in pain hurting crying and taking lots of pain medcation I didn’t even wanna post about this I didn’t even want instagram in my business but I feel like something need to be said or it will happen to another young female.

"Got my whole life infront of me I trusted somebody with my body and now I gotta deal with taking medcation for the the rest of my life I’ve been in so much pain and I’m depressed again I waited so long to have s*x just to end up with HIV and herpes.

"I need to spread the word because I don’t want nobody in the same spot I am I need all the prayers I can get I honestly don’t wanna be here anymore I have to live with this.

"I got one body I know exactly who gave it to me I don’t want it happening to nobody else I know a couple who joke send and laugh about it ‘ this definitely not even no laughing matter use protection and make sure your partner is ACTUALLY loyal to you.

"I have to live with this for the rest of my life this is so unfair to me yesss I’m mad and also sad the doctor said long as I’m taking my medicine I can’t pass it . But I gottta heal from this so y’all will not be hearing from me."

Social media reactions

Christyezissi said:

"She said she is 18 and waited so long. I am trying to understand that line."

Im_yemi_classic wrote:

I was disvrgin at the age of 19 den nd was a mistake, dem no born me well to tel anyone or my parents say i waited so long. The way Nigerians normalize things eehn forgetting our cuture. You get mouth say u waited so long for 18yrs."

Big__ella said:

"At 18 nd you saying you waited a long????Wait. Should you have lost it at 3."

Stonchswag_official00 added:

"Una just de drag her cos she said she waited to disvrgin at 18 while most of y’all lost ur vrginty below de age of 13 for biscuits, gala and bobo. Everybody dn de claim saint, na who dem catch be thief. Quick recovery to her anyway."

Lady in tears after finding out she has HIV

