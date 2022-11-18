Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, recently opened up on how she feels when people tag her success to a man

The 21-year-old noted that it does get to her when people credit good things she does to a man and noted that she bought her first and second car by herself

The video soon went viral on social media and netizens took to the comment section to share their reactions

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, recently spoke on her success as a young lady and how she feels when people say a man is behind it.

In a recent interview with media personality, Stephanie Coker, the 21-year-old was asked about speculations that she dabbles into a certain lifestyle because she is young, beautiful and making money.

Priscilla explained that when successful women do good things, people usually find ways to link it to a man even if that is not the case.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscy, admits it gets to her when her success is tagged to a man. Photos: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The young lady then admitted that even if she tries not to let it get to her, it actually does affect her.

Not stopping there, the 21-year-old went ahead to explain how she bought her first and second car by herself. She noted that her mother knows and she is fine with that, but side comments still get to her.

She said:

“I feel like when a successful woman is doing something good, they will always tag it to a guy, whether she is doing that or not. It gets to me to be honest, because my first car I bought it myself, my second car I bought it myself but people always find a way to tag it to a guy. My mum knows, I know, so I’m cool.

So whatever anybody feels, it doesn't really get to me. But we can try hard to pretend it doesn’t get to us but it does get to us. At the end of the day, it's what your life comes with so you have to just get used to it.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Iyabo Ojo’s daughter says it gets to her when people tag her success to a man

Read what some internet users had to say about the snippet from her interview below:

joyshile:

"She has been successful since day 1"

tiwaspecialsurprises:

"My mum knows and I know, that’s all that matters to me."

_emmanuelgoodnews:

"She’s so brilliant "

learnwithjudith:

"Brilliant and honest answer"

_taiwobankole:

"Very smart keep winning darling"

pweetyfowowe:

"People are always jealous of what they want to be, instead of getting inspired & motivated , they get intimidated and then Hate. Keep soaring higher girl "

mgbachiamarachi:

"I'm so proud of her "

africaangoddesss:

"This is so true and relatable.. there’s a lot of young girls making it through their hard work but haters are not ready for that conversation "

Source: Legit.ng