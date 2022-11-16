Carllie Taggett, a US lady, has presented evidence of marriage to Jim Iyke, insisting that her wedding to the Nigerian actor and fashion enthusiast is still legally binding by United States law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The medical student and entrepreneur, however, wants a divorce from the actor, whose full name is James Ikechukwu Okolue Esomughua.

Citing abandonment, she insists that Jim Iyke must fulfil legal necessities for the divorce process with the attendant spouse benefits thoroughly considered.

Carllie Tagget said Jim Iyke must initiate a legal divorce or they make an out-of-court settlement instead of avoiding him.

Source: Original

We met in Georgia and married in 2017

Recall that Taggett had claimed she exchanged a nuptial vow with the popular actor in 2017 after they met in Norcross, Georgia, in the US in 2016.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a conversation, she told Legit.ng that the union legally took effect on January 30, 2017, at Dekalb County after a marriage certificate was issued as validation by the appropriate authority.

The actor has allegedly since abandoned the marriage, what Taggett described as a trigger of pain and emotional trauma in her life.

"It has been a pain I bore all these years, I have tried to be reasonable to understand why he abandoned our marriage without a divorce, but he has been evading me, that is why I decided to call his attention, pending when he decides to be reasonable or face the consequences of his actions in marriage court in the US," she said.

He avoids my calls and keeps secret families.

Describing Jim Iyke's actions as "unacceptable", Taggett said the actor has avoided her calls and blocked all possible ways of reaching him.

She also accused the actor of "keeping secret families in parts of the world such as France and Africa."

All I want is for him to divorce me legally

Taggett said she hopes the actor will "be a man" and initiate a divorce process in the US where they got married, saying that is the only way they can escape the current "mess."

Carllie Taggett said she was married to actor Jim Iyke in 2017 after they met in Norcross, Georgia.

Source: Original

"All I have always asked is for Jim Iyke to be a man and come out to give me a divorce so that I can move on with my life because it is impossible to be remarried while my marriage to him is yet to be dissolved through a legal process.

“Let me reiterate the point that no one is against him, I just want him to voluntarily come to divorce proceedings or he can take the initiative of coming out for us to settle outside of divorce court if he is serious about it. I don’t think I am asking for too much. All he needs to do is re-establish communication with me because he knows how to reach me, it is that simple," she said.

Efforts to reach actor Jim Iyke proved abortive, as he is yet to respond to messages sent to him via his Instagram account.

Lady announces divorce from her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a few months after her marriage, a Nigerian lady filed for divorce and separated from her husband.

According to the shocking Twitter story posted on Sunday, November 13, by Ikenna Ronald Nzimora, the lady discovered that her husband is a gold digger.

Source: Legit.ng