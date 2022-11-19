Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah lost his job as the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps recently

Fadah, who was appointed DG of NYSC in May 2022, took over from Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim as the 19th person to hold the position

The Yobe Good Governance Initiative says Fadah's sack was initiated by corrupt officials in the NYSC

FCT, Abuja - The news surrounding the dismissal of Brig-Gen MK Fadah as the Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) is the handiwork of some "corrupt" officials.

This is according to the Yobe Good Governance Initiative (YGGI) which accused certain NYSC directors of conspiring against Fadah over his refusal to compromise.

President Buhari sacked the Brigadier-General Fadah this week as the NYSC DG. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

In a statement signed by its president, Bukar Abba Lawal and sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, November 19 the Yobe natives said Fadah's only sin was unwillingness to enrich top officials in the NYSC who are used to receiving kickbacks.

Describing Fadah as an illustrious son, Lawal said the Brigadier General is a man of principles, reputed for accountability and transparency.

His words:

“The reported sack of Brig Gen MK Fadah as the 19th DG of the NYSC hasn't come to us a surprise. We are well aware of the multiple propaganda and campaign of calumny against him. In Nigeria, anyone who opposes the status quo will be blacklisted and punished.

“From the moment he was appointed, some disgruntled elements immediately went to work using every single tool to fight him. Being a modest and reserved man, Fadah isn't the type to go around the media for publicity. However, these persons, known NYSC directors, deployed the press to persecute him.

“First, they alleged that Fadah was handpicked by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. And when that conspiracy failed, they later claimed that he was unqualified for the job, going as far as questioning his academic and birth certificates.

“Not done, they took another dimension, claiming that Fadah is incompetent. The most ridiculous of them all is the allegation that he sits on the bare floor inside the elevator with his uniform and moves around the office complex on slippers.

“We, therefore, want to put it on record that all these allegations are not only baseless but an obviously orchestrated plot to get Fadah out of the way.

“These corrupt directors conspired against the former DG and wrote series of petitions to the president using well paid organizations and groups in the country.”

The YGGI stated that Fadah remains one of the finest military officers in the country, adding that his record attests to it and they are proud of him.

The group added:

“A Masters Degree holder from the University of Illorin, he is currently pursuing his PhD at the Nigerian Defence Academy. Fadah has handled several administrative positions, having risen steadily through the ranks to Brigadier General.

“On this note, we wish to make it clear that Fadah was not only qualified for the job but had repositioned the NYSC for success in six months.

“His adversaries were only scared that he will likely expose them in due course. We want to commend him for the job well done and tell him that he remains our hero.”

