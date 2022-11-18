A Lagos-based pastor has been arrested for obtaining N3 million from a school teacher by false pretence

The police in Lagos charged the pastor to court while stating that he promised to invest the money in a lucrative business and share the profits of the business with the teacher

The magistrate court in its ruling granted that pastor bail to the tune of N750,000 and two sureties in like sum

A 36-year-old pastor, Raymond Ayodele, has landed in prison for allegedly obtaining N3 million from Omowumi Arowosegbe, a school teacher resident in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

PM News reports that Ayodele who claimed to be the managing director of ERIIFEi Divine Global Enterprise and a Pastor was arrested by the officers of the Zone 2 police command in Lagos.

Police confirmed that the defendant, who also claims to have been a former employee of Friesland Capena, based in Ogba, Lagos, under the pretext of using the money to buy goods with a promise to sell the profits and share the goods equally with the complainant.

According to police, after the applicant transferred money to the defendant's account under the contract, the defendant disappeared and exchanged the money for his own use.

Police added that the applicant petitioned the AIG Police Deputy Inspector General, who is in charge of Zone 2 Command in Lagos, months later when he had not heard anything from the accused, indicating that they may be hiding.

Nigerian police swing into action

A police team sprang into action, tracking the suspect to a Lagos hideout and arresting him.

A resident of Ipaya Ayobo, Ayodele was indicted in the Tinubu Magistrate's Court on Lagos Island on two counts of his, namely making false pretexts and obtaining money through theft.

Police prosecutor ASP Ibrahim Haruna told the court that the accused committed the crime in Lagos in February 2022.

Haruna told the court that the defendant fraudulently collected his N3 million from the applicant to invest in a lucrative business and promised to share the profits of the business with the applicant, but the defendant instead took the money himself. for the purpose of hiding before being arrested.

The police prosecutor confirmed that the offences the defendant committed were punishable under sessions 314(1) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However pleading not guilty to the charges, the Magistrate, Mrs Ggajumo Ayoku granted Ayodele N750,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate adjourned the case till 7 December 7, for mention and ordered that the defendant be detained at the Ikoyi correctional facility till he perfected the bail conditions.

