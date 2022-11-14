The leadership of the judiciary in Rivers state on Sunday, November 13, granted pardon to some inmates across correctional facilities

Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi, the chief judge of the state, granted the pardon in the jail delivery on Sunday

According to Chief Magistrate Friday Poromon, the chief registrar in charge of litigation, the pardon was granted ahead of the 2022/2023 state legal year ceremony

Rivers state - Over 180 inmates in the various Correctional Centres in Rivers state have been granted state pardon.

The pardon was granted on Sunday, November 13, by the chief judge of Rivers, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi, PM News reports.

Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi granted the pardon on Sunday, November 13 (Photo: RivCoMiS)

Source: UGC

In the jail delivery, Justice Chibuzor-Amadi who was represented by the chief registrar in charge of litigation, Chief Magistrate Friday Poromon, explained that the exercise was in preparation for the 2022/2023 state legal year ceremony.

Poromon disclosed that the chief judge will embark on another jail-delivery exercise on Tuesday, November 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Addressing the pardoned inmates, the registrar said that society is a major contributor to the congestion of correctional centers.

Speaking further, he disclosed that the state judiciary will ensure it addresses the challenges causing delays in delivery of justice.

Among those pardoned are those standing trials on minor cases, those who have not been in court, and those who have overstayed in custody awaiting trials.

Jubilation as Abuja inmate bags second class upper degree from Nigerian University

An inmate of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kuje Custodial Centre, Mr Chinwendu Heart, graduated with a Second Class Upper degree in Theological Studies from the National Open University of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by the public relations officer, Federal Capital Territory Command, Mr Chukwuedo Humphrey, on Wednesday, June 29, in Abuja.

NOUN librarian speaks

Humphrey quoted the Librarian, NOUN, Dr Angela Okpala, who presented the certificate on Tuesday, June 28, as encouraging the graduate to be a good ambassador of the university as well as the correctional service.

Speaking, Mr Ibrahim Shehu, the officer in charge of Kuje Custodial Centre said that the inmate had shown an exemplary character over time.

Source: Legit.ng