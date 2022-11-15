Godswill Akpabio Is not willing to forfeit his election as the APC candidate for Akwa Ibom Northwest senatorial district

This is why the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs has decided to head to the Supreme Court to secure the APC's ticket for the office

The Court of Appeal had voided the former governor's election who stepped down from the presidential race at the APC primary

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has decided to challenge the ruling of the Court of Appeal which nullified his election as the candidate for Akwa Ibom Northwest senatorial district.

Initially, Akpabio stepped down from the presidential primary (Photo: Godswill Akpabio)

Source: Twitter

Akpabio is running for the office on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),.

He will be heading to the Supreme Court soon to get the appellate court's ruling against his election voided, The Nation reports.

2023: Another huge blow for APC as Court of Appeal sacks Akpabio

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has set aside the judgment of Federal High Court Abuja, removing Godswill Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A three-member panel of justices read by Justice Danlami Senchi on Monday held that Akpabio failed to file a proof of arguments within the time provided by the rules.

The panel further ruled that Akpabio, being a presidential aspirant of the APC, could not participate in the valid primary of the party held on May 27 and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which produced Udom Ekpoudom as a candidate.

How Akpabia won in Federal High Court

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on September 22 asked INEC to reinstate Senator Akpabio as APC’s candidate, being the candidate nominated by the party in the second primary of June 9.

Court sacks Akan Udofia as APC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom

In a related development, Akan Udofia, the governorship candidate of the APC in Akwa Ibom state, had been sacked.

The Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state, ruled that Udofia did not qualify to contest the APC governorship primary election in the state.

Source: Legit.ng