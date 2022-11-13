President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of defence, General Lucky Irabor, has visited his alma mater to commission the students union building of Obafemi Awolowo University

The popular Ken Saro Wiwa students' union was said to have been sponsored for renovation by the army general, who commissioned the building

Some of the moments of the commissioning were captured in pictures shared by the students union on its Instagram page

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ife, Osun - General Lucky Irabor, the chief of defence staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has visited his Alma Mater, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife Osun state, to commission the newly renovated students union’s building of the institution.

From the pictures shared on the union’s page on Instagram, Irabor commissioned the Ken Saro Wiwa students’ union building on Saturday, November 12, at the main hall of the African centre of excellence, a part of the structure.

General Lucky Irabor commissions Ken Saro Wiwa's building in OAU Photo Credit: @greatife_su

Source: Instagram

Latest about Lucky Irabor, Nigeria Army and Nigeria's Defence

Some sources within the institution said the renovation was sponsored by the army general, who has noted that OAU has greatly impacted his life and that of many alumni within and outside the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the pictures of the commissioning moment on the Instagram page, the union said, “10 photographs, many memories, 1 commissioning; relive the experience of the reopening of Ken Saro-Wiwa Building.”

One of the pictures also showed the emotional moment the chief of defence staff received an award inside the African centre of excellence.

Nigeria army chief, Irabor visits Turkish Armed Forces

Another picture showed the moment the painting of Irabor was unveiled by the students of the citadel of learning.

Recall that the general recently visited the Turkish armed forces, where he was welcomed with a well-deserved military ceremony.

See the video here

Owo church attackers’ arrest: Akeredolu drops fresh banger as he claims “mix-up” in military report

Legit.ng earlier reported that the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said there is a mix-up in the military report concerning the names of arrested suspects in the Owo attack released by the force.

Akeredolu said Idris Ojo, who was already number 14 on the wanted list of the military, is one of the inmates who escaped from the Kuje prison on July 5.

Akeredolu said Ojo was already in the custody of the security operatives the same day the attackers were arrested.

Source: Legit.ng