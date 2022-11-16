President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will leave a secure country when leaving in 2023

The president gave the assurance at the Emblem Appeal Launch for the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Buhari also made N10m donation to the appeal funds, while calling on well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to support the fallen heroes

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has again urged Nigerians to be confident that he would leave a safe country come 2023

Buhari made the re-assurance at the Emblem Appeal Launch for the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, which was celebrated by the council chambers of the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday, November 16, The Nation reported.

Buhari donates N10m to fallen heroes funds Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Buhari donates to fallen heroes on armed forces remembrance day

The president also made a donation of N10 million to the appeal fund.

He then called for the support of veterans and families of late Nigerian heroes, from Nigerians and corporate organisations.

Buhari noted that the contributions of the fallen heroes in the past have kept Nigeria together.

Buhari commends Nigeria military

He commended the Nigeria Armed Forces for securing the country while assuring that his administration will continue to support the military and provide them with the needed funds, for them to continue to carry out their tasks.

The event took place shortly before the weekly federal executive council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

Other dignitaries at the event included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Ministers, military and other security chiefs.

