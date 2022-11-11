Some cars shipped to Nigeria have been tagged dangerous by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) due to what the agency described as faulty programming. This story was one of the most viral for the week.

FRSC Warns Against Use of Lexus NX260, NX3650h, NX400h+ Over ‘Faulty Programming’

Nigerians have been warned against some modes of the widely used Lexus vehicles. Specifically, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Nigerians must stop using some Toyota Lexus vehicles over “faulty programming”.

The FRSC notice to Nigerians on some exotic cars went viral over the week

The agency said this in a statement by Bisi Kazeem FRSC’s public education officer.

2023: Wike, Aggrieved PDP Governors Reportedly Settle for Tinubu, Ortom Aligns With Peter Obi

Four out of five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may have finally taken a position on the presidential candidate to support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The four PDP governors are Nyesom Wike of Rivers state; Seyi Makinde of Oyo state; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.

Tinubu Meets IBB as Ex-Military Head Asks Jagaban Crucial Question About His Strength, Photos, Video Emerge

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, November 8, met with a former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.

The former Lagos state governor met with Babangida at his Hilltop residence in Minna, the Niger state's capital city.

EFCC Chairman Bawa Sent to Kuje Prison? Truth Emerges

An emerging report has it that a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama has convicted the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa for contempt of court in relation to his agency’s failure to comply with an earlier order of the court.

Justice Chizoba Oji, in a ruling, held that “the Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is in contempt of the orders of this honourable court made on November 21st, 2018 directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja to return to the applicant his Range Rover (Supercharge) and the sum of N40, 000,000.00 (Forty Million Naira).

Davido’s Son’s Death: “OBO Has Questions To Answer”, Popular Lawyer Gives Legal Perspectives

Popular Port Harcourt lawyer and human rights activist, Abakpa Adoyi Matthew, has argued that it will be very difficult to prosecute the domestic workers in charge of Davido's son, Ifeanyi, who got drowned in a swimming pool recently.

Abakpa opined that if people are prosecuted, Davido should be one of them for exposing his 3-year-old son to a swimming pool which he considered very dangerous to a child of such age.

2023 Election: Tinubu, Atiku or Obi? Pastor Adeboye Finally Opens Up About Winner

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has finally opened up on the likely winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The general overseer of the RCCG revealed that God has yet to speak to him about who will emerge victorious at the 2023 presidential polls.

PDP Crisis: Iyorchia Ayu to Be Removed? Atiku Reveals His Final Position, Sends Message to Wike, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, says the call for the removal of the party’s national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was ill-timed and counterproductive.

The former vice president said this in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA), Hausa Service, in Washington DC.

