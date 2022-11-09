Earlier, the Yobe State Auditor General of Local Government Areas was dragged to court by the EFCC and he is to forfeit eleven of his landed properties in Damaturu to the state government

The Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State, in a ruling by Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu, ordered the forfeiture of the properties

In a new development, the EFCC on Wednesday arraigned Alhaji Yahaya Wakil-Idris over the diversion of public funds, abuse of office and money laundering reported to the commission

Yobe State Auditor-General of Local Government Areas on Wednesday, November 9, appeared in court again, Daily Nigerian report confirmed.

This is as the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), on Wednesday arraigned the Auditor General for LGA's of Yobe state, Yahaya Wakil-Idris before Justice Mohammed Lawu Lawan of the Yobe State High Court, Damaturu on a one-count charge of criminal misappropriation to the tune of N19,900,000.00.

The EFCC arraigned on Wednesday, the Auditor General of Yobe Local Government Audit’s Board, Mr. Yahaya Wakil Idris over N19m fraud. Photo credit: The Economic and Financial Crime Commission

His crime revealed

The count read:

”That you, Yahaya Lawal Idris, being the Auditor General for Local Government, Yobe State, between the 20th to 21st day of May 2017 at Damaturu, Yobe State within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, received the sum of N19,900,000.00 via your personal account number 1001480930 with account name Alhaji Yahaya Idris domiciled with United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) from the Local Government Audit Account Number 5030030060 domiciled with Fidelity Bank Plc for the purchase of a Brand new Toyota Corolla 2015 Model, did dishonestly misappropriated the gross sum of N10,100,000.00 (Ten Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira) only being the money made for the purchase of the said brand new Toyota Corolla 2015 for the office of the Local Government Auditor General, Yobe State, and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 308 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Yobe State of Nigeria and punishable under section 309 of the same Law.”

He pleaded not guilty

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge preferred against him by EFCC.

Counsel for the prosecution J. A Ojogbane who appeared alongside M. A Ahmed prayed for a trial date in view of the plea of not guilty by the defendant.

Court's verdict

However, counsel for the defendant, M. Baba Zau through an application for bail, urged the court to admit his client to bail pending the determination of the case.

Justice Lawan thereafter admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety in like sum. The surety must be a landed property owner in Damaturu.

The matter was adjourned till November 30, 2022 for the commencement of trial.

Meanwhile, the commission has sealed off over five properties belonging to the Auditor General of Yobe Local Government Audit’s Board, Mr. Yahaya Wakil Idris over suspected fraud allegation, The Nation reported.

Some of the properties sealed, according to the newspaper, include a massive estate of more than twenty flats behind the Sector II Operation Hadin Kai Headquarters in Damaturu; the FARSAWA Plaza opposite First Bank along Gashua Road; a Shopping mall under construction opposite Central Bank Damaturu along Gujba Road; a Housing Estate and another house close to the shopping mall and another building at Nyarnya Estate all in Damaturu.

