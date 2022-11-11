The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is in Minna, Niger state to meet with former Military President General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (Rtd).

Atiku, according to The Nation, arrived the Minna Airport around 12.45pm and was driven straight to the Uphill residence of Babangida.

Atiku arrived with his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; his DG Campaign Governor Aminu Tambuwal; Taraba Governor Darius Ishaku; former Adamawa Governor Senator Boni Haruna; Former Imo Governor Emeka Ihedioaha; former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido and former Niger Governor, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu.

Others include Senator Ben Obi, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Abdul Ning and the Niger PDP Chairman and executives.

The meeting is ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng