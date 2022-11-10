President Buhari on Wednesday, November 9, met with His Royal Majesty, King Charles III, in Buckingham Palace, UK

Speaking after the meeting, the Nigerian said the revered British monarch asked him if he has a house in the UK

Responding, President Buhari said he did not have a house in the UK, adding that he was not interested in having houses all over the place

London, UK - President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken about what trans[ired when he met with His Royal Majesty, King Charles III, in Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday, November 9.

The president said he met with the British monarch to foster Nigeria’s bilateral relationship with the United Kingdom, Channels TV reported.

President Buhari met with His Royal Majesty, King Charles III, in Buckingham Palace, UK, on Wednesday, November 9. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

King Charles III asked if I have house in UK, says Buhari

In an interview after meeting the monarch, President Buhari said King Charles III asked him whether he had a house in the UK or not.

The president said:

“He (King Charles III) asked me whether I have a house here (in the UK), I said no. I live in Nigeria alone, the only house I have are those I have before I got into government and I am not very much interested in having houses all over the place. I feel much freer when I have nothing."

Business relationship between Nigeria, UK needs to be nurtured, says Buhari

Speaking further on the purpose of his visit to King Charles III, President Buhari said Nigeria is a large market, and it is only wise for the business relationship between the two countries to be nurtured.

He said he and the British monarch had planned to meet in Kigali, but the meeting was postponed.

"He (King Charles) is interested very much in Nigeria, maybe because of Nigeria’s relationship with Britain for long, our economic strength, I think we are still of great attachment to them,” the president said.

He added that the monarch “speaks very well of Nigeria and wants the relationship to continue and if possible improve”.

“Most economic, Nigerian businessmen and British men want to continue to work together. Let them make sure that the relationship is improved instead of being allowed to go down,” the President said.

