There is a new twist to the murder case involving Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Usifo Ataga, the SuperTV CEO

A witness, DSP Olusegun Bamidele told the Lagos high court that the suspect was having affairs with her foster father, Onoh Ojukwu, before the murder of Ataga

DSP Bamidele added that from Onoh's testimony, it was discovered that he was hiding certain facts

Lagos - There is another claim against Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of the Chief Executive Officer of SuperTV, Usifo Ataga.

It was alleged at the Lagos state high Court on Tuesday, November 8, that Chidinma was having an affair with his foster father, Onoh Ojukwu, before the murder of Ataga, The Nation reports.

This allegation was made during a trial within trial on Tuesday by DSP Olusegun Bamidele when he was called to give evidence to determine if the court should admit the confessional statement made by Chindinma.

In his testimony, DSP Bamidele noted that Onoh was not kept in a cell, but in a protected room where he received visitors freely.

The police officer added in the course of interacting with Chidinma's foster father, it was discovered that the suspect's mother never gave consent for her to live with her father.

Bamidele also pointed out that it was possible Onoh was not sincere and had some secrets to hide.

His words:

“Mr. Ojukwu was not kept in the cell, he was kept in a protective room and he received and saw off visitors at will.

“In the course of him staying with us, we stumbled on intelligence that there was an amorous relationship between the first defendant and her foster father and that given that Mr Ojukwu was not sincere, that he was aware of the offence that the first defendant is standing trial today, that she was concealing the real information.

“We also established that the mother of the first defendant never approved the custody of the first defendant to Mr. Ojukwu.

“It was on this basis that we charged him to court alongside the three defendants at the Magistrate Court so that the court can decide if he can get bail, including one Babalola.”

Meanwhile, Chidinma had denied killing Ataga.

This was contrary to her earlier claim in one recorded video played at the last court sitting before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of Lagos high court.

What is the latest about Chidinma?

In the new video that was played at the court on Tuesday, October 18, Chidinma dissociated herself from her earlier narration, where she gave details of how she committed the crime.

