The prime suspect in the murder of Usifo Ataga, the CEO of Super TV, Chidinma Ojukwu, has denied having hands in the death of the deceased

This is contrary to her earlier confession, where she detailed how she committed the crime, in one of the recorded videos played before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of Lagos high court

In July 2021, the suspect denied her initial statements, where she admitted to stabbing Ataga for self-defence, saying she knew nothing about his death

Island, Lagos - Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the alleged murder of the Super TV chief executive officer, Usifo Ataga, has denied killing the deceased.

This is contrary to her earlier claim in one recorded video played at the last court sitting before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of Lagos high court, Channels Television reported.

In July 2021, the suspect had said contrary to her initial statements, where she claimed to have stabbed Ataga in self-defense, she knew nothing about his death.

What is the latest about Chidinma?

In the new video that was played at the court on Tuesday, October 18, Chidinma dissociated herself from her earlier narration, where she gave details of how she committed the crime.

Chidinma claimed in the new video that she knew nothing about who killed the late Ataga, because she left him alone to go out on the said Tuesday she was murdered.

According to her, she saw Agata’s lying lifeless on the floor. She got panicked, picked up her things and left the hotel.

Her statement reads in part:

“I don’t know who entered I just picked my things and left because I was scared.”

Source: Legit.ng