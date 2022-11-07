One person was shot when suspected political thugs attacked supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar in Eberi in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State.

One of those attacked was the coordinator of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Omuma LGA, Hon. Nnamdi Nwogu.

Hon. Nwogu who confirmed the attack to our correspondent on the telephone on Monday morning said over 30 youths brandishing machetes and guns swooped on him, his aide and three others, while they were pasting posters of their principal at the popular Eberi-Omuma junction in Omuma on Sunday.

He alleged that the attack was ordered by political leaders in the area, saying one of Atiku’s supporters who happened to be his aide, Udochukwu Nwakpala, was ratchetted and and shot at.

Hon. Nwogu further said Udochukwu was in a critical condition in an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt.

“Three days ago, I gave my boys posters of Atiku to paste in my local government, and yesterday (Sunday), I now called one of my boys, Udochukwu and a friend of mine to join me to see if the posters were pasted the way I had directed.

“When we got to the place, I saw the posters in some areas. But I noticed that the posters were not at the strategic place called Eberi-Omuma. I said okay, since I am around let me ensure it was done. I said come and paste these posters here.

“While I was there inspecting them, I noticed one of the councilors in Ward 1, popularly called mayor councillor; he saw what they were doing.

“He (councillor) went back and made a telephone call. The next thing, we saw over 30 boys armed with machetes and guns. These boys looked at me, they started attacking us. They used machetes on my boy, Udochukwu, and harassed me and my friend with machetes.

“I tried to rescue my boy who was bleeding because they ratcheted this boy all round and shot him.

“We managed to move him with the bleeding and rushed him to the hospital. While we were there, the boy was on a drip, we got a call that they (assailants) were trailing us.

“We asked that the drip should be removed and that was how we relocated the boy to another hospital."

Source: Legit.ng