Trouble for APC as Anap Poll Predicts Winner of Governorship Election in Kano
A poll conducted by the Anap foundation has predicted that Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) will win the governorship election in Kano in 2023.
The election was predicted to be a two-horse race with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, coming a close second.
"Based on our polls, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP has an early lead in the Kano State Governorship polls," Atedo Peterside, President, Anap Foundation said on Channels TV.
