Peter Obi has finally spoken on the decay of infrastructure in Anambra state. According to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, he is not to blame for how the infrastructure he left behind was maintained.

The former Anambra state governor said the problem lies in the inability of his successors to maintain the roads.

Peter Obi addresses infrastructural decay in Anambra state. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

But in all of these, why is that there is so much infrastructural deficit in that state? The human capital development is still far from satisfactory….

You don’t even know Anambra State. I won prize for having the best road infrastructure from the Federal Ministry of Works.

Let me give you an example of what it is, it is a very simple thing. I lived in the UK, in my street in the UK, the roads are maintained every five years. When we signed contracts in Anambra State, we even put the number of years the roads will stay. So, if the road is without, what you can call a stone base, it is a minimum of five years, with stone base seven years. So no matter how you do the roads, if you don’t maintain it, it will wash away, it is simple.

Source: Legit.ng