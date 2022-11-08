Peter Obi has dismissed arguments that he has no structure. According to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, there is nothing important about the structure people are talking about.

The former Anambra state government went further to insist that he was able to govern the state with 30 members of the house when they are not from his party.

Obi made this known in an interview with Daily Trust Newspaper.

But how can you do all of these when in many constituencies, you don’t even have candidates for National Assembly?

Don’t worry about that. I governed Anambra State with 30 members of the house, none from my party, so don’t worry about that. I’ve told you, we will secure and unite Nigeria. We will show purposeful leadership.

The structure they are talking about is the structure of criminality, it is the structure that has kept Nigeria where it is today, it is the structure that has produced the highest number of poor people living in a country, it is the structure that has produced the highest number of out of school children, it is the structure that has produced the highest youth unemployment, it is the structure that has produced not just pass India in infant mortality, I can go on and on and tell you.

