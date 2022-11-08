The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has declared Nigeria as a failed state. The former Anambra state governor said this in an interview with Daily Trust.

According to Peter Obi, the country meets the two ingredients of a failed state.

Going further, Obi said good leadership should be able to identify the major problems facing the country and solving it.

Peter Obi says Nigeria qualifies as a failed state. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

He said:

It is leadership. If you have a leadership that has character, that is competent, that has capacity, that has commitment, that leadership should be able to identify the problems, articulate with their team on what to do to solve them and start solving them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigeria today qualifies as a failed state because they meet the two ingredients of a failed state. First is that Nigeria is not in control of its territory. But as a governor you have never been in charge of troops and security services.

There is banditry everywhere, there is criminality everywhere. Two, they are no longer in charge of our economy. You and I don’t even know what dollar will be tomorrow, it could be N700, it could be N800, it could be N900.

Going further, the presidential candidate said his government will secure the country.

"What I will do differently is that, Nigeria is not lacking of ideas and everything to do; what is lacking is that the institution is weak. The institutions used to implement is weak

"What we are going to do, I and Datti Baba Ahmed, is to ensure that we will bring a government that is governed within the confines of what is needed, including character and competence. One, we will secure and unite Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng