An Abuja based Civil Society Organisation has tasked the EFCC and ICPC to release their findings on a corruption case

The organisation, Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum, said it is interested in an investigation involving JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede

It recalled that the Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative had earlier written a petition against Oloyede

FCT, Abuja - The Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum (ACIF) has given the Economic Financial Crimes and Commission, EFCC and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC seven days ultimatum.

The ACIF wants the anti-corruption agencies to make public their findings on the corruption allegations levied against the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

The organisation, however, threatened court action against the anti-graft agencies if they fail to heed to the demands.

In a letter dated Sunday, October 27 written to the EFCC and ICPC signed by Director of Communication, ACIF, Bashorun Oladokun Abdulwajeed, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday, the group alleged deliberate attempts to sweep the case under the carpet.

It recalled that the Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI) had on Sunday, August 21 written a petition with a view to drawing attention of the anti-graft agencies to certain indicting facts and documents uncovered against Oloyede.

Part of the letter read:

“We are at a loss as to the quietness, lethargy and cold feet developed by the commission regarding the allegations as if same have been swept under the carpet probably because the persons involved are in high profile positions.

“Sir, you will agree with us that the benefits of a corruption-free society cannot be over-emphasized.

“Therefore, we owe it as a public duty to ensure that the battered image of the country in the eyes of international community due to high level corruption is redeemed at all cost before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May, 29, 2023.

“This will help allay our fear that justice is being delayed and put us in a proper position to answer numerous questions coming to us from prying members of the public.”

