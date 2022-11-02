In the midst of sad events in the country, the ruling All Progressives Congress has made a strong revelation about former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration

The spokesperson for the ruling party in an interview disclosed that rising insecurity was one of the key reasons why Jonathan lost out in the 2015 general elections

Barrister Felix Morka noted further that the spate of killings, kidnappings and more, is a serious concern for not just President Buhari but part of Bola Tinubu's core programming

The national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Felix Morka, has said insecurity was one of the key factors that gave impetus to the removal of President Goodluck Jonathan.

The APC spokesman said insecurity is a serious concern not just to the current government but that it is at the core of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s own thinking and programming.

APC said insecurity led to Jonathan's removal. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

Morka said the APC is ready to participate and win the 2023 general elections, adding that criticisms by opposition parties will not stop the ruling party from retaining power in 2023, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“The first duty of government is to protect the lives and property of citizens. That is the first and intimate duty. Insecurity is a very serious concern not just to the current government but it is at the core of Asiwaju’s own thinking and programming.

“This government from where its coming inherited a humongous liability when it comes to security. We were not safe in 2015 and I think that was part of the impetus for the removal of the previous government. Now, this government has reclaimed a lot of ground that was lost.”

