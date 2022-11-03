Peter Obi says he will dialogue and reach a consensus with agitators if he’s elected president in the 2023 election

According to him, people protest everywhere and there is a standard procedure to approach and resolve it

The former Anambra state governor said he will give listening ear to agitators and at the same time pull people out of poverty

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has revealed how he will deal wit agitation if he is elected as president in Nigeria.

According to him, he would dialogue with the members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and other agitators to restore peace in the country if elected president come February 25, 2023.

Peter Obi says he will dialogue and reach a consensus with agitators. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Obi made this known in an interview published on Daily Trust Newspaper.

He said:

“I have said it times without number, Nigeria does not have more agitation than Brazil. If you want I will show you countries that have had agitations in the past, whether it is Brazil, Mexico,” Obi said.

“In our south-east, it is a simple thing, I will dialogue, I will discuss, it is a democracy, and in a democracy, you govern by consensus. If anybody says he is not happy, you call him and you sit him down and discuss with him.

“People agitate in my house, my wife, my children. If you say to me you have lived with your wife all through and you people have never quarrelled, then you are not married. You disagree and settle it – that is agitation.

“I will govern by listening to the people. I will visit every state in Nigeria. We have a huge land in the north that if properly invested and cultivated, will change Nigeria. The more I pull people out of poverty, the more I reduce agitation, the more I reduce criminality."

South east or southwest? Peter Obi finally reveals region that will benefit more from his presidency

Meanwhile, in what can be termed a categorical statement, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has insisted that he would do everything to harness the potentials in northern Nigeria.

According to him, the northern part of the country has vast land for farming, noting that his administration if elected, will invest in agriculture.

He said:

"We have a huge land in the north that if properly invested and cultivated, will change Nigeria. The more I pull people out of poverty, the more I reduce agitation, the more I reduce criminality."

