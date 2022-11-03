The treatment of Nigerians during the EndSARS protest has not gone down well with Peter Obi of Labour Party

The presidential candidate said that if he is elected president of Nigeria, he would apologise for what was done to the youths

Recall that during the EndSARS protest, many Nigerian youths were brutalised while others lost their lives

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has revealed that the treatment melted on youths during the EndSARS protest is unfair.

According to him, the Nigerian government treated the youths unfairly and if elected, he will apologise for the actions of the government.

Peter Obi blasts FG over EndSARS.

Source: Twitter

He made this known in an interview published on Thursday by Daily Trust Newspaper.

“I don’t like the way people were treated during the EndSARS, I will apologise. We must have a country of healing and love, that is what leadership in a democracy is."

Meanwhile, in what can be termed a categorical statement, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has insisted that he would do everything to harness the potentials in northern Nigeria.

According to him, the northern part of the country has vast land for farming, noting that his administration if elected, will invest in agriculture.

He said:

"We have a huge land in the north that if properly invested and cultivated, will change Nigeria. The more I pull people out of poverty, the more I reduce agitation, the more I reduce criminality."

Peter Obi has revealed how he will deal wit agitation if he is elected as president in Nigeria.

According to him, he would dialogue with the members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and other agitators to restore peace in the country if elected president come February 25, 2023.

