The embattled former deputy senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, currently in the United Kingdom's custody, has faced another challenge.

On Friday, November 4, a federal high court sitting in Abuja ordered a temporary forfeiture of 40 landed properties belonging to the senator, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, gave the order following an ex-parte motion with file number FHC/ABJ/CS/1242/2020, moved by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Inyang Ekwo ordered the commission to publish the interim forfeiture of the Enugu-born politician in a national daily between 7 days from the date the order was issued.

The judge said anybody interested in the properties under the interim forfeiture order to indicate within 14 days of the publication of the order.

The court, however, adjourned the case till December 5, 2022, to hear from any public member who indicated an interest in the properties.

The breakdown of the properties under the interim forfeiture order is listed below:

10 properties in Enugu

3 in the United State of America (USA)

2 in the United Kingdom (UK)

1 property in Lagos

9 are located in Dubai

15 can be found in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The court also ordered that members of the public interested in the properties within the purview of the interim forfeiture order should indicate their interest within 14 days of publication.

It said they should tell the court why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

Recall that Ekweremadu and his wife are currently facing trial in the UK over alleged organ harvest while their daughter is being diagnosed with kidney problems.

Source: Legit.ng