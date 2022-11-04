EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has revealed that about three sitting governors in Nigeria are planning to pay their state workers' salaries in cash

Bawa, who refused to disclose the identity of the governors, maintained that 2 of them are from the north while one other is from the southern part of the country

The EFCC boss said many governors have stashed some money in different buildings across the country and are finding ways to return them to the system

FCT, Abuja - Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has disclosed that the commission is monitoring 3 serving governors.

Daily Trust reported that the EFCC boss said the governors plan to stash billions of naira through table payment of workers’ salaries.

The commission also disclosed that the recent raid on Bureau De Change operators would not stop while calling on Nigerians to support the move so the country can move forward.

Bawa said some governors had decided to find a means of laundering the money they stashed in houses, stating that the commission is closely monitoring their activities.

While refusing to disclose the identity of the governors, Bawa disclosed that 2 of the governors are from the northern part of the country, while the third governor is a southerner.

Governors who stashed money looking for means to pour the money back into the system, Bawa discloses

He maintained that the intelligence the commission had obtained showed that the three governors had concluded plans to pour the money into the system by paying their state workers’ salaries in cash.

His statement reads in part:

“Let me tell you something, the Intel that I have yesterday and I would want you to take this thing very seriously. Already, some state governors that have some of this cash stashed in various houses and the rest are now trying to pay salaries in cash in their state.”

